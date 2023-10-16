BREAKING: Appeal Court Sacks APC Senator Abbo, Declares Yohanna Winner Of Adamawa North

337 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The appeal court has declared Rev Amos Yohanna of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as the winner of the 2023 senatorial candidate representing the Adamawa north senatorial zone.

Recall Rev. Amos Kumai Yohanna in a petition filed at the tribunal sitting in Yola, challenged the election of Senator Abbo as the winner of the election.

In his petition marked, EPT/AD/SEN/02/2023, the Kumai had alleged that the election of Abbo was invalid.

Giving reasons he said Abbo’s winning was characterised by corrupt practices and non-compliance with the provisions of the Electoral Act 2022, adding that Abbo was not duly elected by the majority of lawful votes cast during the election.

He alleged that there were cases of over voting at various polling units, false entries, alteration and cancellation of votes at several polling units among others.

He said some of the cancellations were not signed by the presiding officers of the polling units, and based on these he prayed the tribunal to set aside the election of Senator Abbo.

Meanwhile, on his part, Sen Abbo on 19th June, 2023 filed a final written address through his counsel, Sam. Ologunorisha (SAN) where he urged the tribunal to dismiss the petition, tagging it as lacking in merit.

However, in a new twist of events on Monday, the Appeal Court granted the prayers of Rev Yohanna, declaring him winner of the senatorial election.

Reacting to this in a post on Facebook, Senator Abbo said he is going to address the press shortly.

He said, “The Appeal Court in Abuja just voided my election. The gang up have temporarily worked. I will soon address the press.”