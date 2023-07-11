Tinubu Writes Senate, Requests Confirmation Of Newly Appointed Service Chiefs

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has forwarded the names of newly appointed service chiefs to the Nigerian Senate for confirmation.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, read a letter containing the president’s request during the Senate’s plenary on Tuesday.

The nominees are Chief of Defence Staff, Major General C.G Musa; Chief of Army Staff, Maj. Gen. T. A Lagbaja; Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral E. A Ogalla; and Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice-Marshal H.B Abubakar.

The Senate referred the president’s request to its committee of the whole.

Based on the letter read out by Akpabio, the request did not contain confirmation for Nuhu Ribadu who was appointed National Security Adviser (NSA), DIG Kayode Egbetokun who was named Acting Inspector-General of Police and Major General EPA Undiandeye, Chief of Defense Intelligence.

President Tinubu appointed the service chiefs, among others, on June 19 in response to calls that the security architecture be rejigged and fresh hands allowed to handle the nation’s security apparatus.

Tinubu had during his inauguration as president, promised to “defend the nation from terror and all forms of criminality that threaten the peace and stability of our country”, adding that “to effectively tackle this menace, we shall reform both our security doctrine and its architecture”.