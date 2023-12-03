Fernandez Scores First Premier League Goal to Lead 10-man Chelsea Past Brighton

311 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Enzo Fernandez scored a brace to lead Chelsea to a 3-2 win over Brighton at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon.

The Argentinian gave the hosts the lead in the 17th minute with a header from a superb cross by Badiashile.

It was Fernandez’s first Premier League for Chelsea since he joined in January.

Four minutes later, Levi Colwell scored the second goal from another header to make it 2-0 for Chelsea.

Buonanotte reduced the deficit for Brighton with a curling effort in the 43rd minute.

Chelsea’s Gallagher was sent off for two bookable offences just before halftime to set up a nervy first-half finish for the hosts.

Brighton, buoyed by the numerical advantage, kept asking numerous questions, but Chelsea were up to the task in the first few minutes of the second half.

James Milner was penalized for a foul on Mykhailo Mudryk in the 18-yard box in the 65th minute.

Enzo Fernandez scored the resulting penalty to increase Chelsea’s lead to 3-1.

Pochettino’s men defended doggedly with a man down, but Brighton got a lifeline in the 82nd minute.

Joao Pedro made it 3-2 with a glancing header to raise Brighton’s hope.

There was still time for drama in the closing moments of the game when the referee pointed to the spot for Brighton after the ball hit Levi Colwill in the face.

The referee consulted VAR to cancel the decision to the excitement of the Chelsea players and supporters.

The Blues held on to earn a 3-2 win in a tough encounter.

Chelsea moved up 10th on the Premier League table with 19 points from 14 games, ten points behind the fourth-placed Aston Villa.

Up next for Chelsea is a trip to Manchester United on Wednesday, Brighton hosts Brentford on the same day.