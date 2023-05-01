Tiwa Savage To Perform At King Charles’ Coronation

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Nigerian singer Tiwatope Savage known professionally as Tiwa Savage has been invited to perform at the coronation of King Charles III.

This was announced by the singer via her Instagram page on Monday.

In the post, the Screen Diver will perform at the coronation concert scheduled for Sunday, May 7, 2023, at Westminster Abbey, London.

Tiwa Savage, the only Nigerian among the few African artists chosen to perform at the event, will join celebrities such as Steve Winwood, DJ Pete Tong, Lang Lang, Lucy, Paloma Faith, and Olly Murs, who will entertain guests at the coronation concert.

Her invitation to perform at the coronation is a significant milestone, as she becomes the first Nigerian artiste to receive such an honour.

“We are excited to announce that Tiwa Savage will be performing at the coronation concert alongside other world-class musicians. Tiwa Savage is an exceptional artiste with a unique blend of African and Western sounds…,” a statement issued by the organisers read.

King Charles III, who is ascending the throne following the passing of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, last year, will officially be coronated alongside Queen Consort, Camilla

Charles was formally proclaimed king by the Accession Council in front of Prince William, Camilla, Queen Consort, and key members of the British parliament at St. James Palace.

He will officially be coronated alongside Queen Consort, Camilla, on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Westminster Abbey.