The 2023-24 Uefa Champions League returns with match-day five of the prestigious competition as we get closer to the end of the first round.

There are a lot of blockbuster matches this week. While some have teams have booked their place in the second round others are fighting for their future in the competition.

THE WHISTLER brings you the top Champions League matches you must watch this week.

PSG vs Newcastle Group F on Tuesday

This is arguably the biggest match of the week in the Champions League in Group F, which has been dubbed the ‘Group of Death’with the likes of AC Milan, Dortmund, Newcastle United and PSG battling for survival.

Newcastle United earned an impressive 4-1 win over PSG at St James’ Park in October and a repeat of such performance in France will move them closer to the next round.

Since the loss in England, PSG have tuned a new leaf with seven wins in their last eight matches.

Dortmund currently top the group with seven points, followed by PSG on six pints.

AC Milan sits third with five points, while Newcastle United occupies the fourth position with four points.

A win for PSG will move them up to nine points, which will boost their chances of advancing, while a defeat for Newcastle United could harm their own chances.

It promises to bemind-blowinging encounter with both sides coming from a big win domestically.

Newcastle earned a massive 4-1 win over Chelsea, PSG brushed aside Monaco 5-2.

Mbappe is in the form of his life, Dembele is beginning to find his feet in Germany, the players are also warming up to the tactical demands of Luis Enrique.

Newcastle United seems to be struggling with the demands of the Champions League, but if they can repeat the Chelsea performance PSG will be in for a battle.

PSG vs Newcastle Form Guide:

PSG: W-W-W-L-W-W-W

Newcastle United: D-W-W-L-L-W

PSG vs Newcastle United Team News:

PSG will be without the likes of Marco Asensio, Nuno Mendez, Presnel Kimpembe, Marquinhos, Warren Zaire-Emery and Danilo Pereira.

Newcastle United have a well-documented injury crisis with Callum Wilson, Sven Botman, Dan Burn, Harvey Barnes, Jacob Murphy, Joe Willock and Matt Target.

PSG vs Newcastle United Players To Watch:

Kylian Mbappe has always enjoyed playing against English teams with seven goals from 12 Champions League games against them.

He is one of the players that will be expected to light up the match.

Others are: Ousmane Dembele, Goncalve Ramos, Joel Almiron, Alexander Isak, Joelinton, Anthony Gordon.

Galatasaray vs Manchester United on Wednesday

Another cracker to watch out for in the Champions League is Galatasaray’s clash against Manchester United in Turkey.

Suprisingly, Manchester United have three points from four matches to languish in the bottom of Group A, Galatasaray are in the third position with four points.

Expectedly, Bayern Munich are coasting clear with 12 points from four games, while Copenhagen have four points from same amount of games to sit second.

Galatasaray earned a surprise 3-2 win at Old Trafford in the first leg, anything short of a win for Manchester United could spell doom for Erik Ten Hag and his boys.

The Red Devils have enjoyed an upturn in fortune recently in the Premier League, winning four out of their five matches.

A win for the Red Devils will boost their chances of making to the next round depending on results elsewhere ahead of the last match against Bayern Munich.

Galatasaray will also fancy their chances after a 4-0 win against Alanyaspor in their last league match. A victory for them will put them in the driving seat for the second place position.

Galatasaray vs Manchester United Form Guide:

Galatasaray: L-W-W-L-L-W

Manchester United: L-L-W-L-W-W

Galatasaray vs Manchester United Team News

The hosts will be without Davidson Sanchez for the encounter.

Manchester United have a long list of players out injured which includes Mason Mount, Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, Johnny Evans, Tyrell Malacia and Lisandro Martinez.

Marcus Rashford is suspended for the encounter after he was sent off against Copenhagen.

Alejandro Garnacho will be hoping to repeat another magic after his spectacular bicycle kick goal against Everton on Sunday.

Galatasaray vs Manchester United Players To Watch:

Galatasaray have a hosts of former Premier League players to call upon with the likes of Hakim Ziyech, Wilfred Zaha, Toreira and Angelino.

The Red Devils will bank on the likes of Bruno Fernandez, Alejandro Garnacho, Anthony Martial, Hojlund for goals.

AC Milan vs Dortmund on Tuesday

This is another interesting clash in the Champions League Group of Death with two former winners battling it out in Italy.

AC Milan have won the competition eight times, while Dortmund have only tasted the glory once in 1997.

The first leg ended 0-0 in Germany, Dortmund currently lead Group F with seven points, while AC Milan sits third with five points.

AC Milan have had a mixed start to the season despite a busy transfer window in the summer, they have failed to show consistency.

Dortmund will hope to increase their lead in the group with a win, while AC Milan will be fancy the opportunity to get a win to boost their chances of advancing to the next round.

AC Milan have lost just once of their last 16 home matches against German opponents in Uefa competitions.

Dortmund will be hoping to earn a third consecutive win in the competition for the first time since 2020.

AC Milan vs Dortmund Form Guide

AC Milan: L-D-L-W-D-W

Dortmund: D-W-L-W-L-W

AC Milan vs Dortmund Team News

AC Milan will be without their attacking stars Noah Okafor and Rafael Leao due to injuries.

Dortmund will be without Felix Nmecha, Karim Adeyemi and Sebastian Haller.