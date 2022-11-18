Traffic Gridlock On Kubwa Expressway As Truck Conveying Gari Rams Into Eight Vehicles

An articulated vehicle carrying bags of gari on Friday afternoon failed break and ran into about ten vehicles on the Kubwa express road in Abuja.

The accident, according to eye witness occured when the driver of the articulated vehicle lost control while on high speed on the express road.

The driver of articulated vehicle, which was fully loaded with bags of gari was said to have struggled to control it from ramming into other vehicles and lost control in the process .

While trying to manuevre the vehicle, the driver ran into eight other vehicles with three of them plunging into the drainage that was beside the express way.

An official of the Federal Road Safety Commission told this website that no life was lost.

He, however, added that few of those involved in the accident sustained injuries and are being attended to.

The accident caused led to traffic gridlock on the busy kubwa highway as vehicles were diverted to use the service lane.