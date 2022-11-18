ADAMAWA: 200,000 Voters In Atiku’s State Abandon PVCs At INEC Offices

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

More than 200,000 voters in Adamawa State have abandoned their permanent voters’ cards at offices of the National Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) in the state.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, Hudu Yunusa, disclosed this on Friday during a press conference in the state.

Adamawa, which is the home state of one of the leading 2023 presidential candidates, Atiku Abubakar, added 222,308 voters to its register during the last Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise that ended in July 2022.

This figure is different from the over 200,000 voters whose PVCs are said to have been abandoned since 2019.

Yunusa lamented the poor rate of collection of printed voter cards by the electorate across the 21 Local Government Areas of the state.

“Some of the voter cards are yet to be collected by their original enrollees,” the REC said, adding that INEC in Adamawa had received 4,104 Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) for deployment to 4,104 polling units in the state ahead of the 2023 general election.

Yunusa further seized the opportunity to appeal to political parties and their members to ensure decency, discipline and decorum during their ongoing campaigns.

“We call on the politicians to avoid name-dropping, provocative comments, violence, thuggery and engagement of militia,” he said.

“The Electoral Act prohibits campaigns in worship and public offices, so such attitude would not be condoned by the commission,” he added.