Tribunal Upholds Nkwonta’s Election As Member Representing Ukwa West/ East Federal Constituency

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal Sitting in Umuahia has struck out the petition brought before it by the Candidate of the All Progressive Congress(APC), Mr Nnadozie Okpokiri against the declaration of the Member Representing Ukwa West/Ukwa East Federal Constituency Chief Chris Nkwonta by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the February 25 Presidential and National Assembly elections.

Advertisement

The petition was struck for lacking in merit.

The three-member panel of the Tribunal in a unanimous judgement read by the Chairman of the Panel held that the Petitioner failed to prove that the election was marred with substantial ‘non-compliance’ in one hundred and ninety nine polling units in the Ukwa East/Ukwa West Federal Constituency of February 25th elections.

Nkwonta was on 26th February 2023 declared winner of Ukwa West and East House of Representatives election under the platform of the People Pemocratic Party, defeating his closest rival Mr. Nnadozie Okpokiri of the APGA.

Nkwonta is the only PDP candidate that was declared elected as member of the federal house representative as other eight candidates from the party failed to scale through.