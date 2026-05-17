Nasarawa APC Primaries: Ex-National Chairman’s Son Loses Reps Ticket

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Mohamed Nuraini Abdullahi Adamu, son of former All Progressives Congress National Chairman Abdullahi Adamu, has lost his bid to secure the party’s ticket for the House of Representatives in Nasarawa State.

Adamu contested the APC primary for the Karu/Keffi/Kokona Federal Constituency but finished far behind the winner, polling 769 votes.

The contest was won by Daniel Ogazi, who secured 13,083 votes to defeat several contenders, including the Speaker of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Danladi Jatau, who came second with 5,873 votes. Other aspirants in the race included Joseph M. Kaura and Mohamed Yakubu Dikko.

The outcome marks a significant political setback for the Adamu family, coming amid a broader shake-up in the state’s APC primaries, which saw other high-profile figures also lose out.

In Nasarawa/Toto Federal Constituency, former lawmaker Ari Abdulmumin Muhammad was defeated by Mohammed Al-Bashir Babae Yarima, who polled a commanding 31,796 votes.

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Similarly, in Akwanga/Wamba/Nasarawa Eggon Federal Constituency, incumbent Jeremia Umaru lost his re-election bid to Tony Bala Shammah.

However, in Lafia/Obi Federal Constituency, Mohammed Ahmed Al-Makura emerged as the APC candidate through affirmation after his only challenger withdrew from the race.

The results were announced by the party’s Primary Elections Committee chaired by Musa Shuaibu Guri, with four out of five constituency contests concluded, while voting in Awe/Doma/Keana Federal Constituency was still ongoing at the time of reporting.

Political observers say the defeat of Abdullahi Adamu’s son underscores shifting dynamics within the APC in Nasarawa, as grassroots support appeared to outweigh political pedigree in the primaries.