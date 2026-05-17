Kano: Angry Youths Torch Council Building Over Bandit Attacks

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Anger over persistent insecurity erupted in Gwarzo on Sunday as protesting youths set part of the local government secretariat on fire.

The demonstration, which began peacefully, was driven by growing frustration over repeated bandit attacks that residents say have left communities living in fear.

Eyewitnesses said hundreds of youths marched through the area, chanting and demanding urgent government action to tackle the worsening security situation.

The protest later escalated when some demonstrators forced their way into the secretariat premises, after which a section of the building was set ablaze, sending thick smoke into the air and causing panic among residents.

Locals said tensions had been building for weeks due to the frequency of attacks and what they described as a lack of a strong response from authorities.

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“People are exhausted and scared. The attacks keep happening, and nothing seems to change,” one resident said.

Another community member urged restraint, warning that destruction of public property could further complicate efforts to restore order.

“Violence won’t solve the problem. What we need is urgent action and dialogue,” the resident said.

Security operatives were later deployed to the area to restore calm and prevent further breakdown of law and order, while authorities began efforts to assess the damage and address the concerns raised by the protesters.