Two Arrested For Stealing Water Tanks In Enugu

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Two male suspects, Chiegeonu Eze, 22, and Obinna Ezeugwu, 23, have been arrested for stealing water tanks at some building sites at Amube-Ohum in Orba community of Udenu Local Government Area of Enugu State.

Advertisement

They were arrested by police operatives serving in Udenu Area Command of the Enugu State Police Command in the morning hours of 23/04/2023, the state police public relations officer, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, said on Monday.

According to him, “The duo, who were found to be specialized in stealing water tanks, commonly called Gee-Pee tank, from building construction sites in the community, were arrested while attempting to steal two tanks from a site on the said date.

“The two tanks and seven others were recovered from them, while their confessional statements led to the further recovery of seventeen others from one of their receivers of the stolen tanks, who is at large.”

Our correspodent gathered that owners of the tanks have begun to identify them for collection.

Advertisement

The PPRO added that upon the conclusion of the investigation, the suspects were arraigned in court and accordingly remanded at Nsukka Custodial Centre for further hearing.