Two Bag Death Sentence For Killing Newlywed Groom

A Kano High Court on Tuesday sentenced Aliyu Hussaini and Amir Zakariyya, to death by hanging for stabbing a newly wedded groom, Yazid Haruna, with a knife to death.

Hussaini of Sheka Sabuwar Abuja Quarters, and Zakariyya of Unguwar Malam Quarters, Kumbotso Local Government Area, were convicted of conspiracy, armed robbery and culpable homicide.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Mr Lamido Abba-Sorondinki, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on June 11, at Sheka Sabuwar Abuja Quarters, Kano.

He said that at about 2.47 a.m, on the day , the defendants conspired, armed themselves with long knives and machete.

“The defendants robbed the victim(Haruna) of his two mobile phones, and a cash sum of N19,500 and caused his death by stabbing him in the stomach, chest, and head” Abba-Sorondinki said.

The prosecution presented three witnesses and tendered medical reports to prove their case against the defendant.

They, however, denied committing the offence.

Abba-Sorondinki said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 97(1), 298(c) and 221(a) of the Penal Code Laws of Kano State.

The Defence Counsel, Mr Haruna Saleh-Zakariyya, presented the convicts to testify in their defence and pleaded for leniency.

Delivering judgment, Justice Amina Adamu-Aliyu, held that the prosecution had proven its case beyond reasonable doubt.

“The action of the defendants is inhuman. The robbery of phones has become rampant.

“I hereby sentence the defendants to one year imprisonment each for conspiracy, and life imprisonment for robbery.

“The convicts are hereby sentenced to death by hanging for culpable homicide”, the judge said.

On October 20, 2025, a Kano State High Court sentenced the same convicts to death by hanging for stabbing a lecturer to death after robbing him of his phone.