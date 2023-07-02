Two Kidnap Suspects Arrested Along Dreaded Enugu/Ugwuogo/Opi/Nsukka Road

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Two yet-to-be-identified middle-aged men have been arrested by local vigilantes of Nsukka local government area of the Enugu State along Enugu/Ugwuogo/Opi/Nsukka road.

Ejike Okpe, media aide to the council chairman of Nsukka LGA, Walter Ozioko, disclosed this in a post he made available to newsmen on Sunday.

According to him, “Efforts being made by the council chairman, Barr Walter Ozioko, to restore security, sanity and tranquility along Opi-Ugwogo road have started yielding results as the combined forces of Nsukka LGA Neighbourhood Watch, Nsukka LGA Rapid Response Squad and their Forests Guards counterparts, today, Sunday, the 2nd of July, 2023, arrested two suspected kidnappers.

“The suspects who have been handed over to the police are currently co-operating with the men of law. It is believed that through them, their accomplices, cohorts and gang would be tracked down.”

Our correspondent gathered that Mr Ozioko recently reiterated his resolve to rid the kidnapping-ridden road of nefarious activities. Four local governments of Nsukka, Igbo-Etiti, Enugu East and Isi-Uzo own respective portions of the roads where kidnappers have turned into their dens along the road.

DSP Daniel Ndukwe, the state police public relations officer, could not confirm the arrest of the suspects as he did not reply to a message sent to him before filing the report.

Meanwhile, a civil rights activist, Nze kanayo Chukwumezie, has tasked the government of Enugu State as well as affected council chairmen to synergize to restore safety of commuters and goods along the road.

Kanayo told our correspondent that, “Any state government that cannot secure his/her state should quit. The vigilantes in villages should be strengthened and well paid to encourage them to put in their best. They should be subjected under the presidents general, traditional rulers and religious leaders.

“Our bushes and forests should also be rid of any activities or people staying in them. Enugu also has many community clashes and wars. The governor should wade into these without prejudice, fear or favor. He should address the lingering issues fairly and justly.

“The affected council chairmen should wake up. Unfortunately, most council chairmen live in cities, leaving their domains to be overrun by miscreants.”

THE WHISTLER reports that the road in question, two weeks ago, witnessed copious kidnap cases, with the state police command arresting two suspects from Sokoto State.