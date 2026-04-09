U.S. Embassy Abuja Suspends Visa Appointments

Nigeria
By Chidinma ONWUCHEKWA
US Embassy building

The United States Embassy in Abuja has temporarily suspended visa appointments.

The mission announced this on its official X account on Thursday, stating: “U.S. Embassy Abuja is closed for visa appointments. Applicants should check their email for details on rescheduled appointments.”

Visa operations at the U.S. Consulate General in Lagos continue as normal.

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The embassy also confirmed that American citizen services remain available for emergencies and by appointment: “American citizen services are available in emergencies and by appointment.”

This comes one day after the U.S. State Department updated its travel advisory for Nigeria, adding more states to the “Do Not Travel” list and authorizing voluntary departure of non-emergency staff from the Abuja embassy due to security concerns.

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Affected applicants are advised to monitor their emails and official U.S. Embassy Nigeria channels for updates.

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