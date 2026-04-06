U.S.-Israeli Strikes Kill IRGC Intelligence Chief Khademi

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Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced on Monday that its intelligence chief, Major General Majid Khademi, was killed in a US-Israeli airstrike at dawn.

In a statement posted on its Telegram channel, the IRGC described the strike as a “criminal terrorist attack by the American-Zionist enemy.” It called Khademi a “powerful and educated” leader who was “martyred” in the attack.

Khademi had headed the Intelligence Organization of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps since June 2025.

He was appointed to the role shortly after his predecessor, Mohammad Kazemi, was killed in Israeli strikes during the June 2025 escalation, often referred to as the Twelve-Day War.

Majid Khademi was a relatively low-profile but trusted IRGC officer. He held two PhDs, one in national security and another in strategic defense sciences.

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Before taking charge of the main IRGC Intelligence Organization, he led the IRGC’s Intelligence Protection Organization, the counter-intelligence and internal security arm, from 2022.

Earlier in his career from 2018 to 2022, he served as head of the Information Protection Organization at Iran’s Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics, focusing on safeguarding military secrets and counter-espionage.

As IRGC intelligence chief, Khademi played a key role in monitoring perceived internal and external threats.

He publicly warned of foreign plots against the regime, including a claimed “seven-phase enemy scheme” involving protests, staged incidents, and attempts to provoke foreign intervention.

His death is the latest in a series of high-profile losses for Iran’s security apparatus amid the ongoing US-Israeli military campaign that began in late February 2026.

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The strikes have targeted senior IRGC commanders, nuclear and missile facilities, and intelligence leaders in what analysts describe as a sustained effort to disrupt Iran’s command structure and retaliatory capabilities.

The IRGC vowed to respond to the killing, while Israeli and US officials have not yet issued detailed comments on this specific strike.