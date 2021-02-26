U.S. Retaliates Murder Of Journalist, Imposes Visa Restrictions On 76 Saudi ArabiansU.S. Retaliates Murder Of Journalist, Imposes Visa Restrictions On 76 Saudi Arabians

The United States Government has responded strongly to the alleged murder of journalist and permanent U.S. resident, Jamal Khashoggi, in Saudi-Arabia in 2018.

The U.S. Department of State, in a statement on Friday, revealed that it has imposed visa restrictions on about 76 individuals in Saudi Arabia, whom it claimed had a hand in the death of the journalist and others.

Meanwhile, the statement did not capture the names of those affected.

“In October 2018, the world was horrified by the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a lawful permanent resident of the United States, in the Saudi Arabian Consulate in Istanbul, Turkey.

“To start, the U.S. Department of State has taken action pursuant to the Khashoggi Ban to impose visa restrictions on 76 Saudi individuals believed to have been engaged in threatening dissidents overseas, including but not limited to the Khashoggi killing.

“When identifying individuals for purposes of the Khashoggi Ban, we will also review them for designation under Section 7031(c) of the Department of State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Appropriations Act of 2020, as carried forward by the CA Act of 2021, which authorizes the denial of visas to them and their immediate family members as well as their public identification,” the statement partly read.

Recall that Saudi Arabia and the US are two major ally in the Middle East, but the President Joe Biden administration said that it was reviewing its relations following the murder of Khashoggi, a U.S. resident.

It said, “While the United States remains invested in its relationship with Saudi Arabia, President Biden has made clear that partnership must reflect U.S. values.

“To that end, we have made absolutely clear that extraterritorial threats and assaults by Saudi Arabia against activists, dissidents, and journalists must end. They will not be tolerated by the United States,” the statement added.