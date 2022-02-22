Ukraine: Military Confrontation Imminent As US Asks Citizens To Shelter In ‘Hardened Structure’

A military confrontation between the United States and Russia appears imminent in Ukraine after Vladimir Putin ordered troops to enter the separatist republics in eastern Ukraine.

President of the European Council, Charles Michel said on Tuesday that the EU stands with Ukraine even as Russian soldiers have been ordered by Putin to enter the eastern part of the country where separatist groups are domicile.

On Monday, Putin ordered the deployment of “peacekeeping” military forces to Donetsk People’s Republic and Lugansk People’s Republic, after recognizing them as sovereign nations.

Putin claimed that the West must realize that the Ukraine was still part of the Russian terriotory but the US government has described his behaviour as “nonsense”.

Michel tweeted that the EU will stand by Ukraine despite the actions of Russia.

“Spoke with president @ZelenskyyUa to express the EU’s full solidarity with Ukraine. The EU stands by you firmly and fully supports Ukraine’s territorial integrity. Russia’s move is an attack against international law and the rules-based international order,” he tweeted.

The Ukrainian government is billed to give a national address today.

The US department of States is expecting conflict in the coming days and has said “In the event of an attack, U.S. citizens should seek shelter in a hardened structure and monitor major news outlets for guidance on when it is safe to move.”

US Secretary of States, Antony Blinken have also asked China “to preserve Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”