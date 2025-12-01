Umuahia Residents Lament Blackout

178 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Umuahia, the capital city of Abia State, has been plunged into darkness for three consecutive days, leaving residents grappling with sweltering heat and significant economic challenges.

The blackout, which began on Saturday evening, has disrupted daily life, with many businesses forced to shut down due to the unavailability of power.

Residents are up in arms over the sudden increase in their expenditure on petroleum products, as they rely on generators to power their homes and businesses.

Speaking to THE WHISTLER on Monday, residents shared their experiences over the past 3 days.

“I spend around ₦50,000 on electricity bills monthly, but with this blackout, I’m now spending more on diesel for my generator. It’s getting tough, and I’m not sure how much longer I can keep this up,” said a resident, who preferred anonymity.

Another resident, Okeoma Jeffrey, echoed similar sentiments: “The situation is unbearable. We need electricity to run our businesses and power our homes. It’s affecting our daily lives. My kids are suffering in school, and I’m worried about their performance. The heat is also taking a toll on my wife, who’s struggling with her health.”

However, amidst the widespread criticism, one resident, Mrs Esther Okoro, had a different perspective. “I want to applaud Governor Alex Otti for the constant power supply we’ve enjoyed in Umuahia over the past few months. It has really helped our businesses and daily lives. I’m appealing to him to please restore power to our city. We need it back, and we trust his leadership,” she said.

The prolonged blackout has also affected the city’s economy, with many businesses forced to close down temporarily.

Market stalls are overflowing with unsold goods, and vendors are counting losses.

“I’m a food vendor, and I rely on electricity to keep my food fresh. With this blackout, I’m losing money daily. It’s a huge challenge,” said Mrs Nwosu, a market vendor.

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC), responsible for electricity supply in the area, has yet to issue an official statement explaining the cause of the outage.

“We appeal to the state government and EEDC to urgently address the issue and restore the power supply to alleviate our suffering. We need electricity to survive,” said a resident.

As the city waits for power to be restored, THE WHISTLER advised residents to remain patient and take necessary precautions to stay safe and healthy during this period.