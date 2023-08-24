UNIZIK Students Protest Sexual Harassment, Intimidation By Lecturers

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Students of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK) Awka, staged a protest around the school over alleged sexual harassment and intimidation within the institution.

The protesting students, primarily female, called on the university’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Charles Esimone to release the report by the panel, which was headed by Prof. Obi Oguejiofor, that indicted some members of staff.

The students were confused as to why the staff members who were indicted had yet to face any punishment.

As such, they petitioned the Federal Government to intervene in the matter in the interest of protecting them from sexual harassment on campus, which they claimed has been rampant in recent times.

According to some students, even married women are not safe from sexual harassment on the school’s campus.

They gave the university management a two-week ultimatum to sack the indicted lecturers, or they would make the institution ungovernable.

This comes after the University of Calabar (UNICAL) recently suspended the Dean of Law Faculty, Cyril Ndifon after female students in the department took to the streets of the institution to protest against him for alleged sexual harassment.