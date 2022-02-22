Unknown Gunmen Kill Four Policemen, One Soldier In Anambra

Four policemen and one soldier were Monday killed by unknown gunmen in Anambra State.

The incident occurred on Monday afternoon at Orsumoghu, Lilu and Azia section in Ihiala Local Government Area.

They were ambushed while on joint operations, our correspondent gathered.

Mondays were declared as sit-at-home by the Indigenous People of Biafra to press the release of its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

Kanu was arrested last July in Nairobi, Kenya, by Nigeria’s security operatives in collaboration with Kenyan authorities.

He is currently being detained at the headquarters of the DSS in Abuja.

He is facing charges on treason, running a proscribed group, and jumping bail.

Although IPOB had cancelled the sit-at-home, Mondays have witnessed mayhem attributed to unknown gunmen.

The Anambra State Police Command has not issued a formal statement on the incident.