Unubiko Foundation Awards Full Scholarship To Three Clifford University Students

… Extends Application Deadline

Three undergraduates of Clifford University, Ihie, Abia State, who were on the verge of withdrawing from their studies over financial hardship, have secured full academic sponsorship through the Unubiko Foundation.

The scholarship, which covers their tuition and related academic expenses through to graduation, was announced on Tuesday by Engr. Dr Christopher Okoro Kalu, Rector of Ogbonnaya Onu Polytechnic, during a lecture at the Abraham Nzotta Auditorium.

Delivering a lecture titled “The Rigours of Innovation and Intentionality of Vision: Ingredients for 21st Century Transformational Impact,” Okoro assured that the Foundation would commit all necessary resources to prevent indigent but deserving students from truncating their academic pursuits due to financial constraints.

The Students of Clifford University Owerrinta, Abia State

The rector also announced a one-week extension of the 2025/2026 Unubiko Foundation scholarship application deadline.

According to him, the extension is intended to provide additional opportunity for eligible students of Clifford University who may not have been adequately informed before the initial closing date.

Okoro admonished students to cultivate deliberate and disciplined vision, noting that sustainable success is rooted in process, precision and intentional effort. He cautioned against the culture of admiring visible achievements while disregarding the rigours that precede them.

He expressed appreciation to members of the Polytechnic’s management for their presence and support at the lecture, describing it as a demonstration of institutional solidarity.

Okoro further disclosed that the Unubiko Foundation, led by Chief James Umeh, will undertake a capital project within the institution to address one of its most pressing infrastructural needs, assuring that the project will be completed before the end of the year.