Unubiko Foundation Flags Off N300m Scholarship Grant For Abia Students, Pledges Transparent Selection Process

The Unubiko Foundation has officially flagged off a N300m scholarship grant for Abia State students.

The flag-off was held on Tuesday at a thanksgiving service held at the Presbyterian Church of Nigeria in Atan Abam, Arochukwu Local Government Area.

The Founder of Unubiko Foundation, Chief James Ume, announced the N300m scholarship fund earlier this month after receiving the 2023 Gani Fawehinmi Impact and Integrity Awards (GFIIA) for his philanthropic works.

The GFIIA was conferred on him by the Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA) Resource Centre.

Chief Ume, who reiterated his passion for education, said at the official flag-off of the programme in Atan Abam that the scholarship will target the less privileged individuals.

“We will use every resource God has given us to worship him. As the Chairman of the Unubiko Foundation, my wife has approved and we have set aside a N300m scholarship fund for Abia State students.

“The money is already intact and I have the honour to announce that the technical committee will be headed by Dr Agbai Eke,” said Chief Ume who noted that the selection process would be computerised to ensure transparency.

Other members of the technical committee for the management and disbursement of the N300m Unubiko Foundation scholarship grant include the Secretary, Engineer Okoro Kalu Christopher who is an associate professor of control system engineering and the Abia Commissioner for Education, Prof. Mrs. Eme Uche, who will serve as an adviser to the committee.

The gesture by Chief Ume who doubles as the Publisher of THE WHISTLER Newspaper is in line with the Abia State Government’s programme dubbed ‘Reclaim Our School Initiative’.

The initiative allows individuals to adopt a school out of the over 931 dilapidated primary schools and 300 secondary schools inherited by Governor Alex Otti’s administration.

The government wants individuals to assist in reviving education in the state through partnership.

Speaking at the event, the Prelate and Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Nigeria, His Eminence Dr. Ekpenyong Akpanika, charged Abia’s sons on leaving a legacy.

Akpanika said Chief Ume has shown compassion and willingness to solve societal problems through philanthropy.

“The then governorship candidate of the Labour Party, Alex Otti, and the current Chief of Staff, Prof. Ken Kalu, came to this altar and offered a prayer amidst the gloomy nature of the political campaigns.

“Chief James promised a school and he just finished that and it is marvellous in our eyes. There are things we do that will leave a legacy. Living a legacy is very important. You don’t need to be a billionaire for you to make an impact. You don’t need to have all the money for you to make an impact.

“It is better for us to ask ourselves because every one of us has something that can influence our neighbours, society, and the world at large. We were created for a purpose and it will be unfortunate if we die without fulfilling that purpose.”

The prelate said greatness is not about possession but service to humanity, stressing that Chief Ume has exhibited through rebuilding of the Ovukwu Abam Secondary School, Atan Abam, in Arochukwu LGA in 2022, and the Onyerubi Comprehensive Secondary School, Ndi Oji Abam, Arochukwu LGA, that was rebuilt and handed over on December 26, 2023.

Similarly, the Unubiko Foundation has drilled over 50 boreholes across communities in Abam, paid hospital bills for Abia residents as well as built a customary court in Amaelu Abam, Arochukwu LGA, among others.