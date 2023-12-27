After Call For His Sacking, Ten Hag Inspires Manchester United To Beat Aston Villa

364 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Manchester United fought back from a 2-0 deficit to record a stunning 3-2 win over in-form Aston Villa in a Premier League encounter on Boxing Day.

John McGinn and Leander Dendoncker gave Aston Villa a 2-0 lead going into the break as Manchester United struggled to get any foothold on the game.

The Red Devils produced a sensational comeback in the second half to earn the maximum points at Old Trafford.

Alejandro Garnacho was the star of the show with a brace, while Rasmus Hojlund scored his first Premier League goal to wrap up the victory.

Manchester United coach Erik Ten Hag has revealed what he told the players that sparked the comeback win.

Ten Hag said: “The atmosphere changed a lot from the first half to the second, but if you look at the first half you are losing because of two set plays, in moments where we were not so focused. I think already in the first half, we played quite well and kept trying and trying.

“At half-time, I said to the team: ‘Keep believing, and keep doing what we did, actually do even more’. We needed to put more and more pressure on. At 1-2 then when we added pressure, you see what happened.

“I said before the game that we were competitive with Arsenal, competitive with Liverpool, so if we play our best, we can beat anyone. Believe that, even when you are two-nil down, it doesn’t matter. Keep going, show character, and today they did show we have the personality to do it. I think it was a very good team performance.”

He also reserved special praises for Hojlund for scoring his first Premier League goal after a long drought.

“I have had several talks with him,” Ten Hag said. “I pointed out that you scored for Denmark a lot, you scored in the Champions League, you have demonstrated the ability, so you can do it. Believe in it and it will come. I am sure now the first goal is in. He will get more.”

“Of course, when strikers don’t score, that is always a problem, but he has a strong character and is always so determined. He has a big personality, and that is what a striker needs. And when you keep investing, the goals will come Finally, one did. “

Aston Villa coach, Unai Emery, has expressed his disappointment after his team lost an amazing opportunity to win at Old Trafford.

“It’s the first half of the season, and it’s been brilliant the way we did. We lost an amazing opportunity tonight to be with three points more after the first 60 minutes we played,” Emery said.

“The players were disappointed, but our reaction can be against Burnley on Saturday – this is our next challenge we have to face after the result we had tonight,” he said.

“It’s very important to be strong with our form, with our supporters like we were being. It’s important to recover the mentality and the physicality of the players for Saturday.

“After the result we had tonight, that’s a bit more difficult, but we have a lot of positive things in our way to be optimistic.”

Similarly, Manchester United fans have taken to social media to react to the stunning win.

Manchester United will be back in Premier League action against Nottingham Forest on Saturday, while Aston Villa will take on Burnley on the same day.