UPDATED: Pandemonium As Helicopter Crashes In Lagos

There was pandemonium at Oba Akran area of Lagos State on Tuesday, as a fixed wing propeller aircraft with Registration Number 5NCCQ belonging to Airfirst Hospitality and Tour Limited crashed into an old communication pole.

The aircraft which burst into flame after crashing had two-crew members.

THE WHISTLER gathered that while the pilot sustained serious injury on his forehead, the passenger is in a stable condition. They are currently at the hospital receiving treatment.

It is still unclear what caused the crash, which happened around 4:00pm, but THE WHISTLER gathered that the aircraft was on a test-run.

First responders on ground when our correspondent arrived the scene include National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Lagos Fire and Rescue Service, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), and security operatives.

Speaking with journalists at the scene of the crash, the NEMA Acting Coordinator for South-West Zonal Office, Ibrahim Farinloye, said that before the agency’s officials arrived, the community members had already done the needful.

He informed that it was them that quenched the fire and rescued the two-crew members onboard the aircraft.

Farinloye noted that it would have been disastrous if not how exigent the community members were in their response to the crash, especially considering that there is a bank, a filling station and a gas plant close to the scene.

“Around 4:00pm, we received distressed alert. Though the distressed alert was confusing, we thought it was the domestic wing terminal 1. All efforts were moving towards that place before it was corrected that it was along the Oba Akran . And by the time we got there, the community members have done the job; they put out the fire and rescued the two-crew members,” he said.

On what led to the crash, he said: “What caused the crash we don’t know. We’ve just taken the AID to where the victims are and heading there to go and see the victims. When they recover fully from the trauma and the shock, we would be able to ask questions. Only the pilot alone had serious injury on his forehead. The other passenger is on a stable situation (condition). No cause for alarm.”

“It’s the test-run as we were told. We had contact. Initially, there were (pieces of) information; different type of information, but the control tower was able to give us much detail, which means two-crew members were onboard.”

An eyewitness who identified himself as John King told THE WHISTLER that the aircraft lost one of its rotor blades after hitting a street light on the road Midian before crashing.

According to King who works as a security supervisor at Learn Africa, he was one of those who rushed in with fire extinguishers to rescue the two-crew members.

Another eyewitness who did not give his name told THE WHISTLER that the aircraft struck about three street lights on the road Midian before crashing.

Also speaking to journalists after assessing the site of the crash, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu commended the efforts of all the first responders as well as residents who joined in the rescue mission.

“We do not know the cause of the helicopter crash. That would be done by experts at the NSIB (Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau), which is an investigative bureau,” Sanwo-Olu said.

“We could see that the crash site had been secured. All the wreckage has been evacuated and moved into a truck right. It would be transported officially and handed over to the Nigerian Aviation Authority where I am sure necessary investigations would be done.

“We are thankful to all the residents and all of you that came out very quickly and were able to rescue the occupants. Thanks to workers at the fuel station because where the crash happened was a gas line. I am thankful to the two people I mentioned earlier and I am sure we are happy that while the unfortunate incident happened in the middle of the road, it has not led to any fatality.

“I am sure there would be official information from the Airport Authority themselves, FAAN on the incident. I am just coming from the airport to see and assess what has been the situation. I am just arriving from Benin with Mr. President.

“We thank God, it wasn’t more than this. I am sure the investigation would reveal all of the things that have gone wrong and we are hoping that the people responsible will be held accountable at the end of the day.”

Meanwhile, NSIB has commenced investigation into the crash.

The Bureau disclosed this in a statement issued by Tunji Oketunbi on behalf of the Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection.

NSIB is seeking pictures, videos or recording evidence from the general public to assist the Bureau in its investigation.