Diri Reinstates 704 Sacked Tertiary Institutions Workers

Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri, has approved the re-engagement of 704 staff of three state-owned tertiary institutions in the state who were sacked in 2018.

They were sacked during the administration of Seriake Dickson.

The re-absorbed staff, who were disengaged in 2018, were staff of the Niger Delta University, Amassoma (644), Isaac Jasper Adaka Boro College of Education, Sagbama (48) and the College of Health Technology, Otuogidi (12).

Speaking in Government House, Yenagoa, when he received the report of the committee set up to look into the disengagement of the staff, Diri said he approved its recommendations, which include re-engagement of the majority of those sacked based on the needs of the institutions as well as the payment of their salary arrears and other entitlements.

A statement by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Daniel Alabrah, quoted the governor as saying their re-absorption will take effect from the month of September based on the recommendation of the committee.

He said contrary to speculations by those who want to play politics with everything in the state, his administration had been working on the issue quietly.

Diri reaffirmed his commitment to the welfare of Bayelsans, stressing that he will never play politics with the lives of people of the state

The governor expressed appreciation to members of the committee for the diligent job done and to those affected for their patience.

“This has been one issue we inherited and from when we came in, we had a lot of concern about what had happened. In 2022, I constituted a committee to look into the issues.

“Some people wanted to play politics with it but they did not know that we were working on it quietly. Today, I am happy we have come to the end of this issue.

“Having looked at the committee’s report, I approve all the recommendations. Therefore, most of the staff, particularly in the Niger Delta University, are hereby re-engaged.”

Earlier, Secretary to the State Government, Alabo Gideon Ekewei, who spoke on behalf of the committee, said that based on the needs of the affected institutions, the committee recommended the re-engagement of most of those sacked.

While thanking the governor for the opportunity to serve the state in that capacity, he also expressed appreciation to other members of the committee for their dedication and commitment to accomplishing the task.

Chairman of the Higher Institutions Joint Action Committee (HIJAC), Lucky Brambaifa, in his remarks, said the body was excited that the prolonged issue had finally been resolved.

Brambaifa commended the governor for prioritising the welfare of workers in the state and for ensuring that succour came to the reinstated staff of the higher institutions.