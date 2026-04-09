UTME 2026 Slips Ready, Exams Begin April 16, Says JAMB

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) says candidates for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) can now print their examination notification slips.

The board said the examination will commence on Thursday, April 16, 2026, and advised candidates to obtain their slips early to confirm their examination date, venue, and time.

JAMB, in a statement by its Public Communication Adviser, Fabian Benjamin, explained that the exercise would be conducted over several days, urging candidates to check their individual schedules as indicated on the notification slips.

“All candidates who registered for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) can now proceed to print their Examination Notification Slips.

“To access the slips, candidates are to visit the board’s official website, https://www.jamb.gov.ng, and click on “2026 UTME Slip Printing,” the statement read.

Advertisement

It further advised candidates to familiarise themselves with their examination centres ahead of time and arrive early to allow for proper screening and accreditation before the commencement of the examination.

“Each candidate has been assigned a specific schedule on the notification slip which enables the candidate to arrive at the centre well ahead of examination time to allow for proper screening and accreditation before the commencement of the examination,” JAMB said.

JAMB noted that enhanced security measures have been put in place to curb examination malpractice, warning candidates and centre operators to desist from any form of misconduct.

It reiterated that strict sanctions would be applied to offenders.