Uzodinma Cancels Monthly Sanitation Exercise To Enable INEC Continue Voters’ Education

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma has cancelled Saturday’s monthly sanitation exercise across the state.

The governor made this pronouncement through a statement signed by the state’s commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelmba in Owerri Friday.

He said the aim of the Saturday monthly sanitation cancellation was to enable the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to carry on with it’s voter sensitization exercise which is billed to take place on the 28th of October.

He said: “The Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma,has approved the cancellation of the monthly sanitation exercise for tomorrow, Saturday, October 28th, 2023. This is due to the voter sensitization exercise by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)taking place the same tomorrow.

“The cancellation Is, therefore, to enable Imo indigenes and residents to participate actively in the INEC sensitization exercise ahead of the November 11th governorship election in the state. All Imo people and residents are advised to take the exercise seriously.

“His Excellency therefore urges all Imo people to ensure that they cooperate with INEC to ensure a hitch free and successful voter sensitization exercise.”

The INEC voter sensitization exercise is the commission’s avenue to educate eligible voters resident in Imo State on how to cast their votes ahead of the November 11 gubernatorial election in the state.