ABSU Expels 12 Students Over Illegal Possession of Firearms, Cultism

The Abia State University Uturu has expelled at least 12 students of the institution over illegal possession of firearms while four others were suspended for stealing, cultism and examination malpractice.

Their expulsion, according to a statement has been ratified by the University Senate.

The statement further revealed that the management had earlier considered and approved the recommendation of the Senate Security Committee after thorough investigation for the different cases, adding that the management of the institution has zero tolerance for anomalies.

It reads in part: The 266th Regular Senate of Abia State University Uturu (ABSU) has ratified the decision of Management to expel Twelve (12) students and suspend four (4) others for one academic session, for various offences in breach of their matriculation oaths.

“Management had earlier considered and approved the recommendations of the Senate Security Committee after thorough investigations for the different cases involving stealing at gunpoint, cultism, illegal possession of firearms, de-marketing the University, examination malpractice and other offences against the affected students.

“Four other students are to be given letters of warning for their involvement in alleged cases of cultism but were victims of circumstance.”