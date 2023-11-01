VIDEO: EFCC Arrests 70 OAU Students

155 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

No fewer than seventy students of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife have been arrested by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) during a sting operation.

It was gathered that the operatives, who were heavily armed, stormed the student hostel situated at Oduduwa Estate around 1 AM on Wednesday in several white Toyota vehicles to capture the students.

A video of the operation seen by THE WHISTLER showed the operatives marching students from their hostels into the vehicles.

An eyewitness who pleaded not to be named said the operation caused panic among students who thought the operatives were robbers because of their approach.

According to him, “The operatives were wearing EFCC jackets and they came in white Toyota buses. They entered into the hostel banging the doors and directing occupants to file out.

“We have briefed the Acting Chief Security Officer of the institution, Mr Adegboyega, and he told us that he has informed the Divisional Police Office officer of Moore who told him that they were EFCC operatives. They arrested over seventy students.”

THE WHISTLER attempted to get the reaction of the OAU Public Relations Officer, Mr Abiodun Olarewaju, to know why the students were picked up but he did not respond to phone calls and text messages put across to him.