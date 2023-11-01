Benue South: PDP Wins As Appeal Court Affirms Abba Moro Senator

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja Wednesday has affirmed Abba Moro of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, as Senator representing Benue South Senatorial District.

The appeal court upheld the decision of the Benue State National and State Assembly Elections Petitions Tribunal sitting in Makurdi which dismissed the petition filed by Daniel Onjeh of the All Progressives Congress, APC, against Moro’s election victory as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The APC candidate had urged the Tribunal to recount the votes cast during the poll over alleged overvoting .

But it was dismissed for lacking in merit.

In its judgement on Wednesday, the three-man panel of the appeal court led by Justice Adejumo O. agreed with the findings of the Tribunal and dismissed the appeal filed by the APC candidate.