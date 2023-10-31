VIDEO: ‘Hustle Make You No Fall Off Like Brymo’ — Burna Boy Mocks Fellow Artist
Nigerian grammy award winner, Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, has thrown a subtle jibe at his fellow musician, Brymo.
During a rehearsal with his band, Outsiders, Burna Boy made reference Brymo in a freestyle, singing, “Hustle hard make you no fall off like Brymo.”
This came after Brymo accused Burna Boy of song theft, claiming that Burna Boy’s tracks ‘City Boys’ and ‘I Told Them’ sampled the title track of his upcoming album, ‘Macabre.’
The freestyle video quickly went viral, igniting discussions among fans, with some describing it as “cruise.”
Responding to Burna Boy’s freestyle video shared on X by a music enthusiast named WeTalkSound, Brymo wrote, “Foolish boy with all these talentless lyrics.”
Subsequently he wrote, “There you go again @burnaboy .. after you carry breakfast, turn am into global anthem while wishing it on all who heard it, why so mean!.
“Now you don dey try substantiate ‘hustle’.. you moron !!. .. you are hustling??.. Grammies, sold out concerts … hustling ??.. goddamn !!.
While responding to a fan who said it’s just a ‘cruise’, Brymo said, “It’s not cruise.. Omo !!.. una dey try o. I’m saying that, for such a fledging career, he seems to settle for cheap still … his personal artistic choices, and onward progression decry ‘fraud’!!”