VIDEO: Policemen Caught By Osun Speaker Extorting Travelers Detained At State Police Command

The Speaker, Osun State House of Assembly, Adewale Egbedun, accosted about five policemen along Iwo/Osogbo road while allegedly extorting travellers at a checkpoint.

THE WHISTLER gathered that Egbedun was on transit when he met the policemen extorting money from the travelers on Thursday evening. He was seen confronting the police officers in a video made available to this website.

“What sort of nonsense is that one, please record them, don’t run into the bush, return the money you collected from travelers,” Egbedun could be heard saying, adding “You must return the money (N50,000 and N25,000) that you collected through transfer.”

After the incident, Egbedun’s spokesman, Olamide Tiamiyu, explained what transpired to journalists.

“Egbedun was returning from a trip to Ayedire local government when some distressed citizens flagged his vehicle to complain (about) the illicit activities of the men of the Police force.

“The victims who were traveling for the Osun Osogbo festival scheduled for tomorrow, narrated their ordeal in the hands of the officers. They added that the policemen who refused all pleas to allow them proceed with their journey, eventually forced three people among them to make a transfer of twenty-five thousand naira each.

“When approached to hear their sides of the story, the leader of the police team confirmed to the Speaker that they collected the quoted amount from the three commuters and pleaded for forgiveness,” he said.

Tiamiyu added, “The Speaker ceased the opportunity to implored the commuters and passers-by who witnessed the incident that it is our collective responsibility to sanitize the state. He added that if as citizens, we are willing to be responsible, the society will be better for us to live.

“He then called the Osun State Commissioner of Police, Kehinde Longe to report the conduct of his personnel to him, who immediately summoned the officers to the State headquarters for possible disciplinary action.”

The spokesperson for the Osun State Police Command, Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the incident and disclosed that “The Police officers involved in this unprofessional and unethical behaviour have been identified, arrested and detained.”

According to her, “The police Command frowned and condemned the act in totality as the erring police officers are currently in detention since Thursday, 10/08/2023 and undergoing investigation and eventual disciplinary procedure of orderly room trial for their unprofessional conduct while the senior officer among them has been queried accordingly.

“The Commissioner of Police wishes to apprise the general public, most especially the good people of Osun State that, he will never condone any act of indiscipline and unprofessional conduct exhibited by any member of the Nigeria Police under his watch.”