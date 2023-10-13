GENITAL ORGAN THEFT: Police Charge 51 Suspects To Court Over False Alarm In Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has charged at least 51 suspects to court for raising false alarms over genital organ theft.

The FCT police commissioner, Haruna Garba, revealed the information during a press briefing on Friday.

He noted that since the first reported male organ disappearance in the Gwagwalada area of Abuja on September 21, the command had recorded 62 cases.

“Fifty-one (51) suspects charged in court for giving false information and inciting public disturbance,” the commissioner said.

THE WHISTLER reports that alleged organ theft incited tension and heightened jungle justice in the FCT.

Medical practitioner Micheal Ajidahun had told THE WHISTLER the situation may be an emerging case of KORO.

He described KORO as a “condition in which the person strongly believes that for some reason or the other, their genitals are either disappearing or shrinking.”

Ajidahun, also known as Bearded Dr Sina, noted that the situation “gets so bad that it causes terrible anxiety; it causes problems, and some can even get suicidal.”

He described the situation as a culture-bound condition common to a group of people with the same ideology, citing recent alleged cases of genital organ theft in the FCT, Lokoja and Nasarawa States.

“It is a delusional disorder, a medical condition that is more psychiatric,” he added.