Why I Left Man City For Fenerbahce – Ederson

Brazil goalkeeper Ederson Moraes has opened up on the reasons behind his decision to leave Manchester City to join Turkish side Fenerbahce in the summer.

He confirmed that he had already attempted to leave the club the season before last, with unhappiness at the Premier League club weighing on him after struggling with injuries.

At a press conference ahead of Saturday’s international friendly against Senegal, the 32-year-old spoke about his close-season transfer to Fenerbahce, having joined the Turkish club in a deal worth around 12 million pounds ($16.11 million) after eight trophy-laden years in Manchester.

Ederson lifted 18 trophies at City following his 2017 move from Portuguese side Benfica, including six Premier League titles and one Champions League crown. He has also won the Premier League Golden Glove award three times.

He said, “In the season before that, I had already tried to leave, but it didn’t work out. I think that influenced my performance during the season a little. I had five injuries and wasn’t at my best.

“That affected me a little. It was a decision I had already made with my family to talk to the club about leaving if they agreed. I needed this change. There’s no point in being at a giant, successful club if you’re not happy.

“It would have continued to affect me in the same way. It’s good to have new challenges in your life, in your career… With this change, I’m breathing football again, feeling the atmosphere at the games in Turkey, which is crazy. I’m very happy with this new challenge, eager to win.”

Brazil will maintain their remarkable record of appearing at every edition of the World Cup, having secured qualification for the 2026 tournament in June with a 1-0 win over Paraguay.

Ederson made his debut for Brazil in a 3–0 win over Chile in a 2018 World Cup qualifier in October 2017.