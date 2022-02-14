Why IGP Must Immediately Hand Over Abba Kyari To NDLEA – Lawyer

Following Monday’s alleged drug trafficking indictment of the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, a legal practitioner has advised the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, to urgently deliver him to the agency for further questioning and interrogation.

THE WHISTLER earlier reported that Femi Babafemi, the Special Adviser on Media to the NDLEA chairman, Mohammed Buba Marwa, announced that Kyari is wanted for being “a member of a drug cartel that operates the Brazil-Ethiopia-Nigeria illicit drug pipeline.”

Babafemi, during a press briefing on Monday, further showed video and sound “evidence” detailing Kyari’s drug-related interactions and deals.

Reacting to the development, Lead Partner,Law Corridor, Abuja, Pelumi Olajengbesi Esq, stated via Facebook that the IGP should not waste time in handing Kyari over because the revelations from the NDLEA are weighty.

He added that Baba’s failure to do the needful would imply that he understands and supports the criminal elements within law enforcement.

“The IGP must immediately order the arrest of Abba Kyari and hand him over to the NDLEA at a public press conference if truly the police do not shield bad eggs.

“The IGP must prove that he is not backing Abba Kyari in his alleged atrocious crimes exposed in the public glare in the last one year.

“The reckless criminal audacity of Abba Kyari is scaring! The Inspector General of Police must immediately order the arrest of ABBA Kyari and hand him over to NDLEA in a media display just like other criminals are being treated. This is a demand,” he stated in two separate Facebook posts.

Recall that around July 2021, Kyari was implicated in an alleged internet fraud by the U.S Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Kyari is facing ongoing investigation by Nigeria Police Force, in that regard.