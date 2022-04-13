Why We Dumped PDP For NNPP In Oyo–Olopoeyan

A leader of the New Nigeria People’s Party in Oyo State, Alhaji Adebisi Olopoeyan, has said that he dumped the Peoples Democratic Party with his supporters and joined his new party because Governor Seyi Makinde marginalised him.in the scheme of things despite his contributions to the governor’s victory at the poll.

Olopoeyan said he was shocked that despite the huge role he played to bring Makinde back to the PDP and his efforts towards winning the governorship election, Makinde assumed power and turned his back at him.

The NNPP leader said members of the Park Management System which Makinde introduced to replace the NURTW are after his life,saying the Monday attack on his residence is one of the confirmations of his allegations

Olopoeyan, who said this in an interview with THE WHISTLER on Wednesday also.said his misunderstanding with Makinde had gone beyond reconciliation at the time.

He said, “We did not gain anything for working to bring Seyi Makinde to government. For three years, my supporters and I gained nothing from this government which we brought to power and he brought people who did nothing.

“I am the one that brought him to PDP and he knows that. PDP was dead in Oyo in 2015 but I worked very hard to revive it.

“I did not support his candidate at the PDP South-West Congress held in Osogbo last year. The PMS boys were after my life there. They were even captured on a national television station.

“When we did our congress at Liberty Stadium, PMS boys attacked us there and we arrested some of them. We arrested one of those who came to attack my house also. This one happened even after leaving the PDP.

” They are jittery now.and that is why they have stepped up violence. But no matter what they do, NNPP will produce the next governor of Oyo State and win other elections. We have the people and many more of those in the PDP and APC are coming to join the NNPP.”

But the Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Akeem Olatunji, in a statement on Wednesday, claimed the NNPP had resorted to using fake news to cause division among the PDP leaders and members.

The PDP spokesman however said their plans will fail, stressing that those who had gone to the NNPP had gone there to waste their time .

Olatunji said, “It is my sincere advice to our jobless brothers in the new political party (NNPP) to stop wasting their time, energy and resources in the infant political party all in the name of hunger and cravings for undue public attention.

“The whole world knows it today that Governor Seyi Makinde is like an answer to a special prayer to the good people of Oyo state.

” Governor.Makinde is a peacemaker, a pathfinder,, an advocate of peace, an embodiment of unity and love, leader of the fantastic people of Oyo State and the pride of the West.”