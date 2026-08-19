Wike Bans Car Dealerships From Abuja Green Areas

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has ordered the immediate cessation of the use of green areas, parks and gardens in Abuja as car dealership lots.

The directive follows concerns over flooding in parts of the capital and the conversion of public green spaces into commercial sites. It also includes an investigation into officials suspected of approving the illegal use of land designated for parks and recreation.

The order was contained in a statement issued on Wednesday by the minister’s Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka.

According to the statement, Wike directed that all unauthorised use of green areas, parks and gardens for vehicle sales be stopped and monitored to ensure compliance.

The minister cited locations reserved for parks and recreation, including Millennium Park, as areas that should not be converted into commercial car dealership lots.

The FCT Administration has also set up a task force to monitor compliance and take enforcement action against unauthorised users of green areas.

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The statement said preserving green spaces is part of efforts to protect environmental infrastructure, including areas that help manage stormwater and reduce the impact of flooding.

Wike also ordered an investigation into civil servants suspected of granting illegal approvals for the conversion of green areas into car dealership lots.

The affected officials, including directors responsible for Parks and Recreation, Environmental Protection, Traffic Management and Urban Affairs, have been summoned by the Head of the FCT Civil Service, Nancy Sabanti Nathan.

The investigation is expected to determine how approvals were granted for commercial activities in areas designated for parks, gardens and other public environmental uses.

The directive comes amid recent flooding in parts of Abuja, which has renewed attention on activities that may be worsening flood risks.

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THE WHISTLER previously reported that Wike ordered the demolition of structures found to be obstructing designated waterways as part of enforcement of the city’s planning regulations.

The minister has also identified blocked waterways, construction on land not designated for development and poor drainage maintenance as factors contributing to flooding in the capital.