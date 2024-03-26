Wike Urges Indian Investors To Increase Presence In Abuja

372 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has urged Indian investors to increase their presence in Nigeria’s capital city, Abuja, during a courtesy visit by the Indian High Commissioner to Nigeria, His Excellency Balasubramanian Shri, on Tuesday.

Acknowledging the long-standing cordial relationship between India and Nigeria, Wike commended the commitment of Indian investors to maintaining this bond.

The minister identified the Indorama Petrochemical Industry in Port Harcourt as a good example of India’s fruitful partnership with Nigeria, stressing the vast investment opportunities available in Abuja for Indian businesses to explore.

Wike also reaffirmed the Bola Tinubu administration’s dedication to fostering a welcoming atmosphere while also lauding the collaborative efforts of security agencies in curbing insecurity in the FCT.

“There is no doubt that we have cordial relationship with India. I do know that the President attended the G20 meeting. I do know that the President had a lot of private discussions with investors.

“We will like see that all the embassies in Abuja have an environment that is not hostile to carry out their assignments. So within our purview we will not hesitate to give what is required for you do your assignments,” said the minister.

Earlier, Shri noted the enduring diplomatic ties between the two nations, dating back to 1958.

He underscored the significant contributions of Indian investors to Nigeria’s economy, citing their role as the second-largest employers in the country, after the government.

Shri further outlined India’s substantial presence in Nigeria, with 55 Indian companies contributing over $27 billion across various manufacturing sectors.

“India and your country have excellent relationship. We actually started a diplomatic relationship two years before Nigeria’s Independence, that was in 1958 with a diplomatic office in Lagos.

“We have Indorama Petrochemical Industry in Eleme, River State. We have 55 Indian companies in Nigeria, with over $27 billion in various manufacturing sectors in Nigeria. Indian Companies are the second largest employers after the Nigerian government,” Shri stated.