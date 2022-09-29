Wike ‘Vindicated’ As PDP NWC Members Return N122m Alleged Bribes To Ayu 

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

In what may eventually lead to the removal of Iyorchia Ayu as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Chairman, about four members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) have returned N122 million alleged bribes credited to their accounts by the party’s leadership.

Ayu was alleged to have ordered the payment of N28,800,000.00 each to the South-South and South-West PDP vice chairmen and National Women Leader, as well N36,000,000 to the party’s Deputy National Chairman (South) as accommodation allowance.

But some PDP members believe that the payments were bribes made to the party leaders to help save Ayu whose office is under serious threat following repeated calls for his resignation by governors and other stakeholders of the party led by Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike.

THE WHISTLER reported that amid the crisis rocking the PDP, Governor Wike had convened a media chat where he alleged that Ayu is “very corrupt”. The Rivers Governor also alleged that Ayu collected N1 billion from an unnamed presidential aspirant before the May presidential primary election and the national chairman has not denied the accusation.

It was alleged that the money the national chairman has been spending came from over N10 billion realized from the primary elections of the party.

Several sources said Ayu’s alleged bribe to the party leaders was what secured him the vote of confidence passed on him some weeks ago.

THE WHISTLER confirmed that the four national chairmen have so far returned their money.

These are the National Vice Chairman (South-West) Olasoji Adagunodo, the Deputy National Chairman (South) Taofeek Arapaja; National Vice Chairman (South), Chief Dan Orbih and National Women Leader, Prof. Stella Affah-Attoe.

Arapaja was reported to have gotten N36 million, Orbih and Effah-Attoe got N28.8 million each.

In notifying Ayu who is out of the country, in a letter sighted by our correspondent, Orbi claimed that he did not know the essence of the payment when the notification came from his bank.

He wrote, “My attention has been drawn to a damaging trending story reported in THE NATION Newspaper by Yusuf Alli on September 26, 2022 titled “Disquiet in PDP NW over N10 billion nomination fees.” Amongst several other allegations, he alleged that members of the NWC were offered N28 million to gloss over scandalous financial misappropriation.

“To my shock and surprise, it has been confirmed to me by my bank that the sum of N28, 800,000. (Twenty eight million eight hundred thousand Naira) has been credited to my account by the party. I hereby notify you of my decision to pay back the money to the party’s account.

“Kindly confirm receipt of Zenith Bank Manager’s cheques of: N10,000,000, N10,000,000, N8,800,000

TOTAL = N28,800,000 to the Party’s account. A/C: 1000095003, Globus Bank PLC.”

Also, Adagunodo in his letter to Ayu wrote, “Please be informed that the said payment has become a subject of media story and carried with bad intention by them.

“I hereby inform you of the refund of the Sum of Twenty Eight Million Eight Hundred Thousand Naira (#28,800,000:00) back to the Peoples Democratic Party, Account Number: 1000095003 at Globus Bank PLC. The receipt of the payment back to the account is attached.”

Also, Effah-Attoe claimed in her letter, “When I enquired from your Office, I was told that the said sum is for Two

(2) years House Rent for me, as a member of The National Working Committee.

“Since after the lodgment of the money into my Bank Account, I have been inundated with many phone calls from Party members, friends, family members and the general public, insinuating that the said money has been given as a Bribe to bring me and other NWC members on the side of The National Chairman, following the crisis between him on one side and the Governor of Rivers State, H.E Governor Nyesom Wike/ Wike’s Group on the other side.

“In addition, some National Newspapers/Social Media Platforms have also carried stories accusing the NC members of being placated with Bribe of N28,800,000.00.