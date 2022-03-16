Willie Obiano Hands Over To Prof Soludo 24 Hours Ahead

Anambra State Governor Willie Obiano, Wednesday evening, submitted his handover documents to the governor-elect, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, 24 hours ahead of the expiration of his administration.

THE WHISTLER gathered that Gov Obiano conducted the former Central Bank governor around offices in the Agu Awka Government House.

The ceremony was witnessed by the outgoing secretary to the state government (SSG), Professor Solo Chukwudebelu, and some aides of Soludo.

Our correspondent learnt that Gov Obiano handed over to Soludo documents containing assets and liabilities of the state. Also included was the list of the ongoing projects across the state.

According to a source in Soludo’s camp, who declined to be mentioned, “The handover ceremony is expected to be low key as only about 50 persons have officially been invited to the ceremony.”

Recall that Soludo chose an oath-taking ceremony devoid of pomp and celebration.

Soludo said he would drive to the slum city of Okpoko near Onitsha to commence work immediately after the ceremony, the source stated.

It is uncertain if Gov Obiano would be present during the swearing-in on 17th March.