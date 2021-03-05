‘Women Should Be Given More Roles In Nigeria’s Entertainment Industry’

The Co-Founder of Inkblot Productions Zulumoke Oyibo, has said that women in the entertainment industry should be recognized and given credit for their work.

She said this at the second edition of the Inkblot Women in Film meeting.

According to statement, she said that women in the industry faced so many challenges adding that they should be supported to reach their potentials in the entertainment industry.

She said, “Women in our industry today face challenges just for being women and are not given enough accolades for their work. We need to be seen more in the industry.”

Oyibo said that the objective of the forum is to tackle social, ethical and professional issues surrounding women in the movie industry while creating a working environment that is safe and free.

The group also aim at bringing more women into the platform in subsequent meeting.

Some of the prominent women that were in attendance at the 2 edition of the event, were Beverly Naya, Yolanda Okereke, Folu Storms, Omawumi Ogbe , Joy Olos , Amaka Akukwe, Zulumoke Oyibo and Mimi Bartels.