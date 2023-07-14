Workers’ Salary Increased In Ebonyi To Cushion Effect Of Fuel Subsidy Removal

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Ebonyi State Government has approved N10,000 as addition to its worker’s salary as part of efforts to cushion the effects of fuel subsidy removal.

Mr Chikadibia Okpor, State Commissioner for Information and Orientation announced the approval to newsmen after the Executive Council Meeting on Friday in Abakaliki.

”The issue of workers’ salaries was raised and deliberated by Exco. The sum of N10,000 will be added to every worker’s salary in the state to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal,” he said.

On subvention to the Ebonyi state University, the commissioner noted that Gov. Francis Nwifuru has mandated the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Grace Umezuruike to look into the finances of the institution.

“The council also approved the employment of 1, 454 into the state civil service to fill in vacancies created in the service over the years,” Okpor added.

The commissioner noted that the council also deliberated on water challenges in the state, explaning that a matching order had been given to the commissioner for water resources to get water running in Abakaliki.

”We hope that the problem of water will come to an end in the state,” he said.