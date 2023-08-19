Wuse Bridge At Risk Of Collapse As Erosion Threatens Pillars

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

…We Have Notified Our Contractors—FCTA Spokesperson

Advertisement

There is anxiety among residents, workers and traders in the Wuse area of Abuja as the bridge which links Wuse to the Central Area, is facing a serious threat due to the erosion that is almost washing away the pillars supporting the bridge.

The development, according to some traders along the bridge axis, may lead to collapse if not urgently addressed.

THE WHISTLER’s visit revealed that portions of the bridge constructed by the Federal Government are gradually washing away with noticeable gaps at the joints, especially with heavy rainfall already being experienced.

Fear has enveloped traders and motorists plying the road over the impending danger waiting to happen.

Some traders in the area who complained that the bridge was becoming dilapidated, called for urgent intervention to save the bridge from collapse.

Advertisement

Lamenting the deteriorating state of the bridge, a phone accessories seller in the area who gave his name as Jubrim Hassan said, “From what I can see, the bridge might collapse at any time, especially now that we are in the rainy season, and erosion is eating into the pillars. We need government intervention before the worse happens.”

Another trader who identified himself as Abbas Ibrahim said, “The government should not allow the worst to happen before tackling the erosion menace now threatening the bridge. If not attended to on time, lives will be at risk when it eventually collapsed.”

On her part, Janet Sylvester while commenting on the state of the bridge said, “Our only prayer is that this bridge should not collapse one day. We are all endangered, but what can we do?” She urged the government to act fast.

When contacted, Anthony Ogunleye, the Chief Press Secretary to Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) demanded that a text message detailing the location of the bridge be sent to him, which was done immediately.

Ogunleye in his response said, “The contractors in charge have been informed and they will be moving to the site to start work.”