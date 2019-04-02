Yari To Run For Deputy Senate President, Backs Goje For SP- Source

Advertisement

Indications emerged on Tuesday in Abuja that Governor Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara state may run for the office of Deputy Senate President in the 9th Senate.

This was disclosed by a source in the know of backdoor dealings in the race for the election of principal officers of the 9th National Assembly.

Yari, chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum, was a member of the House of Reps representing Anka/Talata Mafara Federal Constituency from 2007 to 2011.

According to the source, “His Excellency is eminently qualified to run for the DSP (Deputy Senate President) having served as a member of the House of Representatives, so the issue of ranking is settled.

“Also, we are confident of getting the support of senators from the North-West as against other candidates angling for the position from other regions. Take for instance those from the South-South that are asking for the position, what have they brought to the table in terms of representation for the APC as a party? So the zone should be rewarded with such a position when they are only two or three senators from the South-south?”

The source also hinted that the north will oppose the move for a single individual or two to dictate who gets what in the 9th National Assembly.

“Let me tell you, there is no way we (the north) will allow one man or two to decide who gets what. He wants to decide who is Senate President, his boy gets Speaker as if he is the only one in the party. Just wait and see the shocker that awaits them come June.

“As far as His Excellency is concerned, Senator Goje (former Gombe governor) is emerging.”

Giving further insights into why those eyeing the Deputy Senate President might not get it, the source singled out Senator Oluremi Tinubu, Ovie Omo-Agege, Orji Uzor Kalu, and Francis Alimikhena as lacking the numerical advantage and coming from zones that have less impact in the APC.

“How do you think that Senator Tinubu will emerge DSP? She is from the same political family as Vice President Osinbajo, as well as one of theirs has been nominated by the party for the position of Speaker.

“Also, Ovie Omo-Agege (Delta APC) and Francis Alimikhena (Edo) are from a zone that have contributed insignificantly to the party. Both are the only senators from their states and two of three from the entire zone. This also applies to former Governor Orji Uzor Kalu that has no legislative experience to add.”