‘You Can Influence Public Policy In Nigeria’ – NHRC Boss Charges Journalists On Human Rights Reporting

The Executive Secretary of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Tony Ojukwu SAN, has charged journalists covering human rights issues to note that their reports play a key role in shaping public opinion and policy.

Ojukwu gave the admonition on Friday during a media parley at the NHRC auditorium, asking them to continue to play pivotal roles in the promotion and protection of human rights in Nigeria.

“Your questions and reporting have the power to influence public opinion and policy decisions which ultimately helps in shaping the human rights landscape in our country.

“Let us continue working hand in hand to build a society where human rights are upheld, justice prevails, and every individual enjoys the freedom and dignity they deserve,” Ojukwu said.

The Executive Secretary revealed that the NHRC’s approved budget from the federal government last year was N4.5 billion and it covered for staff salaries, investigation of numerous complaints and other activities by the Commission.

He added that while the budgetary allocation was insufficient, the NHRC remained committed to the vital role of ensuring that the rights of every individual are respected and protected, regardless of their background, beliefs, or circumstances.

“The commission is here to serve as a beacon of hope, a refuge for the oppressed, and a watchdog against any encroachment on human rights,” the ES added.

Ojukwu expressed the Commission’s appreciation for the invaluable work that the media does in amplifying human rights issues and giving voice to those who often go unheard,adding they should keep at it for the benefit of the nation.