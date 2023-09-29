Tupac: Police Arrest Suspect 27 Years After American Rapper’s Murder
The United States police in Las Vegas have arrested a man suspected to be involved in the murder of popular rapper, Tupac Shakur, in 1996.
The hip-hop star was shot four times in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas by a man whose identity remains unknown for decades.
On Friday, sources told AP news agency that a suspect has finally been apprehended by the Las Vegas police.
AP quoted the source saying that charges against the suspect would be made public soon.
The deceased, who also went by the name 2Pac, released his first album in 1991 and went on to sell over 75 million records around the world.