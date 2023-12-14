Yuletide: NSCDC Deploys 2, 046 Operatives To Churches In Anambra

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Ahead of the expected influx of people as well as increase in religious and social gatherings during this year’s Christmas, the state Commandant of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps ( NSCDC), Anambra State Command, Mr Edwin Osuala, has ordered the deployment of 2,046 officers and men drawn from various departments and units to safeguard public spaces.

The operatives are also to maintain peace and order, and attend to emergencies before, during and after the Christmas and New Year celebrations, according to the NSCDC.

Advertisement

Edwin Okadigbo, the corps’ Public Relations Officer, disclosed this in a release made available to our correspondent in Awka on Thursday.

He stated that the deployment was in line with the resolve of the command to create an enabling environment for end-of-year-festivities, ensure protection of lives, and all critical national assets and infrastructure in and around the state.

Okadigbo said, “Officers and men detailed for this critical assignment are under strict instruction of the state commandant to be civil but firm in the discharge of their functions, work closely with other security agencies, local communities and relevant stakeholders to repudiate plans by hoodlums who may want to take undue advantage of the season to perpetrate crimes.”

The state commandant further directed Area Commanders and Divisional Officers to put their men ‘on their toes in all public places, worship centres, public assets such as power, transportation networks, communication facilities, and recreation centres to avoid any untoward incident.

Advertisement

The corps operatives from Anti vandalism Squad, Rapid Response Squad, Special Female Squad, Disaster Management Unit, Counter Terrorism Unit, Agro Rangers Squad, Medical Unit, Intelligence and Investigation Department, and Critical National Assets and Infrastructure Protection Squad were also placed on red alert, THE WHISTLER reports.

The commandant enjoined members of the public and Christian faithful to be law abiding before, during and after the Yuletide.

He urged them to continue to support the NSCDC and other security agencies with credible information or call the command’s emergency number 0806 676 9442 for prompt response.