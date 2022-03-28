2.9b Fraud: Court May Strike Out EFCC’s Suit Against Rochas Okorocha

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Monday threatened to strike out the case brought by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, against Rochas Okorocha.

The EFCC had told the Court it was yet to serve court processes on Senator Okorocha, after filing a 2.9b fraud charges against him and others.

The explanation given by the anti-graft agency provoked Justice Inyang Ekwo because the EFCC lawyer, Mr Cosmos Ugwu, had repeated the same thing during previous proceedings, saying Okorocha could not be arraigned because he was evading service.

On Monday, Ekwo said if on the next adjourned date of May 30, the federal government lawyer makes same excuse, he would strike out the case.

“One month plus you are still coming to say you are yet to serve.

“This will be the last time this matter will be adjourned,” the judge said while accepting to adjourn the case as requested by Ugwu.

In the case, Anyim Nyerere Chinenye, Naphtali International Limited, Perfect Finish Multi Projects Limited, Consolid Projects Consulting Limited, Pramif International Limited, and Legend World Concepts Limited are co-defendants.

Recall that Okorocha had denied evading service by the EFCC, adding that he had been in communication with the anti-graft agency with regards to the release of his passport.

Speaking to the press on Feb 23, 2022, the lawmaker said the EFCC cannot serve him when there is an order from a court in Portharcourt restraining them from conducting investigation relating to his administration as governor.