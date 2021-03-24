2021 UTME: NIN Mandatory As JAMB Reveals Registration, Examination Dates

43 SHARES Share Tweet

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) says that registration for the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) will hold from 8th April to Saturday, 15th May, 2021, while examination will begin from June 5 to June 19, 2021.

JAMB’s Head, Public Affairs and Protocol, Fabian Benjamin, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, adding that National Identity Number (NIN) was mandatory for applicants.

Benjamin also said that registration for Direct Entry (DE) would run concurrently with that of UTME and that the duration of sale of forms would not be extended.

“For any person to be registered for UTME/DE, he/she must supply his/her National Identity Number (NIN). It is therefore mandatory for participation in the 2021 Registration Exercise.

“Optional Mock will be held on Friday, 30th April, 2021 for those who indicate interest and registered before 24th of April, 2021,” the statement partly read.

The board also said that the registration fee for the 2021 application documents is N3, 500 while N500 is for recommended reading text.

Registration is scheduled to hold in 700 centres across Nigeria.

JAMB also advised applicants to keep visiting its website for further updates.