2023 Elections: Kwankwaso Eyes South As NNPP Opens Offices In Northern States Ahead Of Campaign

Since his emergence as the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) on July 8, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has visited about nine northern states to commission party offices and secretariats.

As posted on Kwankwaso’s Twitter page, he has been to Kaduna(July 23), Ilorin Kwara (July 28), Nassarawa (August 20), Bauchi (August 24), Borno (August 27), Kogi(September 1), Benue, (September 3), Adamawa (September 11), Niger state (September 14) for that purpose.

He said he is leveraging those visits to engage with the relevant stakeholders there to enable him to rally support during the 2023 presidential election.

Spokespersons for his campaign council, Hon Abdulmumin Jibrin, and Barr. Ladipo Johnson believe their principal’s move is in the right direction.

Jibrin on September 12 stated that the commissioning of party offices will continue “ across the country “ while Johnson added that “the NNPP is building momentum in all parts of the North. The South shall follow.”

The development is coming ahead of the September 28 commencement date for election campaigns.

Recently in Niger, Kwankwaso said he “shall repay the trust the people have in us.”

Still in Niger, Minna, he visited the former Heads of State, Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida and Abdulsalami Abubakar.

“Delightful to meet the esteemed generals in good health and spirit; In continuation of our all-round consultations as we approach the campaign season,” he tweeted on Friday.