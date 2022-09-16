2023 Elections: Kwankwaso Eyes South As NNPP Opens Offices In Northern States Ahead Of Campaign

Nigeria Politics
By Wondrous Nnaemeka

Since his emergence as the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) on July 8, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has visited about nine northern states to commission party offices and secretariats.

As posted on Kwankwaso’s Twitter page, he has been to Kaduna(July 23), Ilorin Kwara (July 28), Nassarawa (August 20), Bauchi (August 24), Borno (August 27), Kogi(September 1), Benue, (September 3), Adamawa (September 11), Niger state (September 14) for that purpose.

He said he is leveraging those visits to engage with the relevant stakeholders there to enable him to rally support during the 2023 presidential election.

Spokespersons for his campaign council, Hon Abdulmumin Jibrin, and Barr. Ladipo Johnson believe their principal’s move is in the right direction.

RELATED
Nigeria Politics

Peter Obi Says Poll Predicting Him Winner Of 2023 Election ‘An Energizer’

Nigeria Politics

PDP Will Be Back In 2023 , Say Atiku S/West Supporters

Jibrin on September 12 stated that the commissioning of party offices will continue “ across the country “ while Johnson added that “the NNPP is building momentum in all parts of the North. The South shall follow.”

The development is coming ahead of the September 28 commencement date for election campaigns.

Recently in Niger, Kwankwaso said he “shall repay the trust the people have in us.”

Still in Niger, Minna, he visited the former Heads of State, Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida and Abdulsalami Abubakar.

“Delightful to meet the esteemed generals in good health and spirit; In continuation of our all-round consultations as we approach the campaign season,” he tweeted on Friday.

You might also like

Peter Obi Says Poll Predicting Him Winner Of 2023 Election ‘An Energizer’

PDP Will Be Back In 2023 , Say Atiku S/West Supporters

CUPP Raises Alarm Over Alleged Plot By APC To Compromise 2023 General Elections,…

2023: Army Quells Fear Of Military Coup As COAS Assures Buhari Of ‘Unalloyed Loyalty’

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.